In an Esther-Like Moment, Pastor Boldly Lays Hands on Governor

The prayer and worship service held in the New Mexico capitol. ( Brian Alarid/Courtesy )

Pastor Brian Alarid boldly stepped forward and laid his hands on New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez.

"As I prayed for Governor Martinez, I felt the Lord say that He when she was in her mother's womb, God called her to high levels of governmental leadership. I felt strongly that God has appointed her to be governor of New Mexico for this appointed time to stop evil legislation that is intended to harm the church and further remove God from public life in America," Alarid says.

Alarid is the lead pastor of Passion Church in New Mexico and the co-chairman of New Mexico Prays.

He and the board of New Mexico Prays were granted a rare opportunity to speak life into their state government, starting with the head. Alarid believes this prayer time resulted in godless bills being struck down in the state senate. One rejected end-of-life assisted-suicide options.

Weeks before, the group had led a worship and prayer service in the state's capitol. They continued to follow the Lord's voice, which led them straight to the governor herself.

"When I was in Baton Rouge two weeks ago, the Holy Spirit impressed on my heart to request a meeting with Governor Susanna Martinez to pray over her and to share with her the concerns of many in the faith community over three bills that are currently in the New Mexico legislature and ask her to veto them if they passed the Senate. The Holy Spirit said to me, 'This is your Esther moment. Expect favor!'" Alarid says.

Many believers, including Lou Engle, have prophesied that the United States is embarking on an Esther-like time.

Engle encouraged fellow Christians to fast March 8-11 to counter witchcraft, rising anti-Semitism and the president. TheCall leader says he believed the fast could begin the reversal of Roe v. Wade, "just as Haman's decree was reversed."

Though Alarid sees the changing spiritual atmosphere in New Mexico as a prophetic fulfillment of John 17:21, he doesn't plan to stop at his state.

"The Holy Spirit said to me at the end of last year, 'This is not just for New Mexico. I am going to cover America first with prayer and then with revival,'" Alarid says. "Our vision is to see a movement of churches covering all 50 states in 24/7 prayer. We are going to continue praying and believing for hundreds of churches in New Mexico and thousands of churches across America to unite in 24/7 prayer. Many pastors have already asked us to help them start 24/7 prayer in their states. The fire is spreading!"

