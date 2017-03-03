Liberal Left Attacks Mom-and-Pop Theater For Taking a Stand Against Gay Agenda

Director Bill Condon and actors Dan Stevens, Emma Watson, Luke Evans, and Josh Gad (L-R) pose for photographers on the red carpet for the film "Beauty and the Beast." ( REUTERS/Aly Song )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Liberals launched an all-out social media attack against a small drive-in theater after the owners decided they would not show Beauty and the Beast due to the plot's featuring a gay character.

"If we can not take our 11-year-old granddaughter and 8-year-old grandson to see a movie, we have no business watching it," the owners said in a now-deleted Facebook post. "If I can't sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me, then we have no business showing it."

A snapshot of the original post says the couple will continue to show family-friendly films.

The decision sent a horde of angry social media users after the grandparents. Those offended by the couple's decision went to another Facebook page after the original was deleted and left the theater one-star reviews.

"How dare you call yourself christians but then refuse to accept those who are different from you. Whoopty doo....there's a gay character in beauty and the beast....oh no the world is going to end. Get over it. I guarantee you, wherever you go, there is at least one gay person within 50 yards of you. Gays can't help being gay, they were born that way...and if god allowed them to be born that way, that means he approves and loves them," one user wrote.

Another shared: "Here is my thought- if you don't agree with the content of the film due to personal beliefs why make it an issue by publicly stating you won't show the film and marginalize a group of people? Just don't show the film and leave it at that. As a Man raised by devout Christian parents they taught me that you love your neighbor as you love yourself. Unfortunately you have come across as someone who can't show God's love."

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=895196471" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=895196471" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Others thought the move was hypocritical.

"Henegar Drive-In has shown movies about murder, lust and every other sin in the book because it is a business. They didn't draw the line with semi-beastiality for this movie, but they draw the line for a gay subplot?" one user asked.

However, the couple says they just took ownership of the theater late last year, so were unable to affect other films shown.

The theater does have some supporters.

"Support Henegar Drive in Theatre for standing up for what is right and refusing to play the new Disney movie beauty and the beast. Portraying a homosexual. Write a review on Facebook or send a supporting message on their website," one user shared.

Another wrote: "I respect this company stood up for what they believe. I see plenty of people bashing them about it. And those are all people that can't stand when others don't step in line. The same people that talk about 'inclusiveness'.....just as long as you agree with everything they say. There are two types of people in this world: People who want to be left alone, and the people that won't leave you alone. Look at the negative comments and ask what type of people these are."

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.