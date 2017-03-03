Evangelist Alveda King Honored With Chairman's Award at Annual NRB Convention

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

The National Radio Broadcasting Convention awarded Evangelist Alveda King with the Chairman Award. Here's what she said in her speech:

"And then he told them, 'Go into all the world and preach the Good News to everyone. Anyone who believes and is baptized will be saved. But anyone who refuses to believe will be condemned.'" (Mark 16:15-16, NLT).

Thank you to the NRB Chairman and Committees for your decades of service to the Great Commission.

Thank you so much also for the honor of the Chairman's Award being bestowed this evening. To God be the glory.

As I regard your precious faces as we're gathered here this evening, I see so many who have prayed with me, have prayed for me, advised me, guided me and I'm very, very grateful and very, very thankful to know each of you, and to greet everyone in attendance as members of the body of Christ.

To the NRB family and community, thank you for decades of dedicated service to God across the multiplicity of media genres.

Father Frank, Janet Morana, priests for life where I'm director of civil rights for the unborn, God bless you! Our journey together began in the late 1990s where I heard Fr. Frank Pavone quoting my Uncle, Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Christmas sermon and saying, "if we regard the human personality, we won't kill anybody."

Oh what a beautiful journey this has been, as director of civil rights for the unborn, to see our president now working so diligently to help to guide America into valuing the sanctity of life. The Mexico City Policy, the appointment of a pro-life justice, the defunding of Planned Parenthood, the returning to values that should mean so much to us.

For my beautiful books, King Rules and America Return to God, all of the projects and publications that help me along the way; I say again and again: "To God be the glory!"

I'm looking forward to a new book from Charisma in 2018, right around the 50th anniversary of my uncle's life and legendary testimony; pray that God continues to strengthen the pen of the ready writer.

Again, to all of my good friends gathered for the NRB, if only there were time to name you all. Charisma magazine, Bott Radio, the Graham Family Legacy, Cosmo Hurts Kids, Museum of the Bible, Movie Guide, Medishare—goodness, everyone here! Again God bless each and every one gathered.

To my uncle, Martin Luther King, Jr; my father, Rev. A.D. King; my grandfather; my grandmother, Alberta, so many, my mother who's still living; may our King family legacy always give honor to God.

I thank God for NRB tonight and for this wonderful award. We often say that we accept these on behalf of the movement, and that is so true.

However, as we give God the glory for this may we all, as the one blood, one human race of Acts 17:26, continue to join together to work together to glorify God as we take back the media for the kingdom of God. We're doing that. We're an occupation. Jesus said to "occupy until I come." He also said "the kingdom of God suffers violence and the violent take it by force."

Now the violent have come up against, us as we know, and yet we are continually able to overcome evil with good. We're not overcome by evil; we are overcoming evil with good.

Of course, the enemy has the title "prince of the power of the air." But that's an empty title. Jesus Christ is King of kings, Lord of lords, Abba Father is our awesome Creator and Holy Spirit is our Comforter and Guide, with all of God's angels bearing witness. Right now, we are working together through the media, for the message, for the kingdom of God. Glory to God!

My friends, we are God's microphones, making our Creator's glorious voice known among the nations. Let us continue on in faith, hope and God's agape love and grace!