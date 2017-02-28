Face-Biting Alleged Killer Claims He Was Running From a Demon Named Daniel

Austin Harrouff, more commonly known as the "face biter" for the gruesome way he allegedly murdered a couple. says he was fleeing a demon at the time of the slayings. ( YouTube )

Austin Harrouff, more commonly known as the "face biter" for the gruesome way he allegedly murdered a couple, says he was fleeing a demon at the time of the slayings.

In an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw, Harrouff describes a "dark figure" named "Daniel" when the TV psychologist asked about the "devil" talking to him.

"When I saw him it wasn't like a clear person, it was like a dark figure, because it was like pitch-black outside and I couldn't really see, but I heard his voice, distinctly, and when I saw him, I just got scared out of my mind," Harrouff said.

Harrouff was later found biting the face off one of his alleged victims, who had been stabbed to death.

"At the end, I remember saving a dog and hijacking a car, and then it's a blur," Harrouff said. "It's like it happened, but, like, I wasn't aware of it at the time ...I'm so sorry. It's like a nightmare. I never wanted this to happen."

