Megachurch Pastor Tim Keller Steps Down From Pulpit After Almost 30 Years

Timothy Keller ( Facebook )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Author and pastor Timothy Keller announced he will step down from the pulpit by July 1, according to reports.

Keller made the announcement Sunday at all eight of Redeemer Presbyterian Church services in multiple locations.

"There's a certain level of him that's going to mourn the connection with a congregation and being their pastor," his wife, Kathy Keller, said. "It's a loss. But there's also something very exciting that he's going to."

Keller will not totally be bidding his 5,000-member conversation good-bye, though. Instead, he'll be teaching full-time with the Reformed Theological Seminary in partnership with Redeemer.

Keller founded Redeemer with Kathy in 1989.

According to his biography, Keller chairs Redeemer City to City, which starts new churches in New York and other global cities, and publishes books and resources for faith in an urban culture. In over 10 years, they have helped to launch over 250 churches in 48 cities. More recently, Dr. Keller's books, including the New York Times' best-selling The Reason for God and The Prodigal God, have sold over 1 million copies and been translated into 15 languages.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.