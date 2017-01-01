How God Answered Britney Spears' Plea For a 'Miracle'

Britney Spears' niece nearly died after an ATV accident. ( REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo )

Britney Spears' niece suffered what could have been a fatal accident when her ATV plummeted into a pond.

"So grateful Maddie was able to go home today," Britney posted to her Facebook account. "It's truly a miracle. Our prayers were heard, and they were answered."

Maddie Aldridge, daughter of Britney's sister Jamie Lynn, drove her ATV into a pond at the beginning of the month.

"Within seconds the child's mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail. The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV's safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters," according to the police report.

Maddie was in critical condition for two days before she regained consciousness.

A friend tells People magazine the family was unsure Maddie would recover without any lingering damage.

"Everyone knows this was a God thing," adds the friend. "It could have gone either way; they almost lost her. But God wasn't ready to take her back ... She's getting stronger, and they have their Maddie back—and that's all that matters," the friend said.

