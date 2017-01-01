Former Imprisoned Pastor Saeed Abedini Sentenced to More Jail Time

Saeed Abedini pleaded guilty to violating a restraining order. ( Facebook )

Saeed Abedini, who was held captive and tortured for nearly four years, was sentenced to more jail time this week.

The pastor, who faced brutal treatment in an Iranian prison, pleaded guilty to charges he violated his ex-wife's restraining order. Naghmeh filed the order once Saeed returned to the States after his imprisonment. The couple is now divorced.

A local judge in Idaho sentenced Abedini to 180 days in jail, but suspended all but five days. Those he will work off through community service.

Abedini, who is very active on his Facebook page, has not commented on his guilty plea or new sentence.

"This was a personal matter that I won't share in public," Abedini told the Idaho Statesman. "I will write something in my book in the future."

