Chance the Rapper: I Claim This Victory in the Name of the Lord

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

The biggest name in rap—secular or otherwise—is Chance the Rapper. And he is not ashamed of the gospel.

Chance won Best New Artist at the Grammy awards Sunday night.

The moment he stepped on stage, he praised the Lord.

"Glory be to God," Chance began. "I wanna claim this victory in the name of the Lord. I wanna thank God for my mother and my father who have supported me since I was young."

Chance also performed his rendition of "How Great Is Our God" on stage.

Titled "How Great" with the traditional Chris Tomlin lyrics, Chance adds his own flavor:

Magnify, magnify, lift it on high

Spit it Spotify to qualify a spot on His side

I cannot modify or ratify, my momma made me apple pies

Lullabies and alibis

The book don't end with Malachi

Devil will win employee of the month by the dozen

'Til one score and three years from the third when he doesn't

My village raised 'em a child, come through the crib and it's bustin'

You meet anyone from my city, they gon' say that we cousins

Shabach barak, edify

Electrify the enemy like Hedwig till he petrified

Any petty Peter Petigrew could get the pesticide

79th, 79th, I don't believe in science

I believe in signs

Don't believe in signing, I seen dollar signs

Color white-collar crime

Good God, the gift of freedom

Hosanna Santa invoked and woke up slaves from Southampton to Chatham Manor

My dream girl's behind me, feel like I'm James Early

The type of worship make Jesus come back a day early

With the faith of a pumpkin-seed-sized mustard seed

Hear, for I will speak noble things as entrusted me

Only righteous, I might just shrug at the skullduggery

I couldn't stand to see another rapper lose custody

Exalt, Exalt, glorify

Descend upon the earth with swords and fortify the borders where your shorties lie

I used to hide from God

Ducked down in the slums like "shhh"

Watch the videos to see more.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.