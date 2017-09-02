Man Says He Stole $7 Billion Because Jesus Wanted Him To

A man stole money because he thought Jesus wanted him to. ( Public Domain )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

A man who stole $7 billion through fraudulent wire charges says he did so because Jesus wanted him to.

John Michael Haskew reportedly told the federal government a bank routing number was his when it wasn't. He made more than 70 transactions worth $7 billion with that routing number, NBC Miami reports.

Haskew reportedly told court officials his faith entitled him to the money.

"(He stated) that Jesus Christ created wealth for everyone," the criminal complaint said. "Using this scheme, Haskew believed that he could obtain the wealth that Jesus Christ created for him and that belonged to him."

Last we checked, the Bible says the love of money is the root of all evil.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.