Hear What Lady Gaga Said About God Just Before Her Superbowl Performance

Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show for Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. ( Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Lady Gaga's performance at Super Bowl LI is getting a lot of attention—but what she said to her team just before her halftime show is pretty powerful.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the pop star told a reporter about the pep talk she gave her dancers.

"I told them their talent did not belong to them," said Lady Gaga.

"God is the owner of their talent," she continued. "And today was about sharing His wisdom with the world."

Watch the video to see more.

Reprinted with permission from CBN.com. Copyright The Christian Broadcasting Network, Inc., All rights reserved.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.