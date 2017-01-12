Government-Funded Christian Theme Park Ignites Outrage in Social Media

Downtown Changsha, Hunan Province, China. ( YouTube )

While some Chinese cities are demolishing churches, Changsha's local government is funding the largest Christian theme park in central and south China.

Changsha Xingsha Ecological Park is set to open during the Spring Festival, and local media call it a perfect place for a light stroll, quiet prayer or a fancy wedding shoot.

But Chinese social media erupted in outrage when news of the government funding broke.

Those upset by the park's construction claim that by funding the Christian project, the Changsha government is encouraging religious practices in a secular country, reports say.

One Sina Weibo user wrote that a sacred place like Hunan would never tolerate the overflow of religion.

Chen Zhi, president of the Christian Council of Hunan Province, says a Christian church and Bible institute have been built in the Xingsha Ecological Park.

The church's main building is built to look like a large ark in waves from an aerial perspective, reports China Christian Daily.

More than 2.4 million Protestants were baptized in China from 2007 to 2012, according to a report released during the 9th National Chinese Christian Congress.

