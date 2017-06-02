New Jersey Pastor Attacked After Being Questioned About His Religious Beliefs

Michael R. Healy has been charged with simple assault, authorities say. ( Newark Department of Public Safety )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

A man attacked a pastor in New Jersey Monday morning after interrogating him about his religious beliefs.

The 63-year-old clergyman was walking down a Newark street at 7:40 a.m. when the attacker approached him with religious questions, according to authorities.

The unnamed pastor, who suffered minor injuries, is the second religious leader to sustain an allegedly unprovoked attack this week, reports say.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.