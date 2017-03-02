Misty Edwards, Jaye Thomas Invade SXSW Showcase With Prophetic Worship

Worshipper Misty Edwards ( YouTube )

SXSW's Exalt showcase will share prophetic worship in a secular setting this year.

International House of Prayer's Misty Edwards will headline the event, set for March 14 at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas. KNation Group and Song of Hope are sponsoring the event.

Edwards is known for creating songs purely from her heart so that listeners can experience a true heart-connect with God through music.

Jaye Thomas, Kat and Jared, Psalmist Raine, Enrique Holmes, Bethany Martin and Joshua Kirksey will round out the rest of the lineup.

Great-nephew of blues legend Nina Simone, Thomas is a Dove-nominated singer and songwriter. As a full-time worship leader for the International House of Prayer in Kansas City, Jaye uses his deep-rooted musical talents to reach and teach others. He also travels internationally to perform in front of massive crowds.

"Though each of these artists, established and emerging, are vastly different outwardly, they are synchronized in their design and harmonious in their passion. Each musician sings to create lasting impressions and to infuse you with something that could change your life," according to a release.

Raine is known for sweet songs of peace and refreshment. Her sophomore album, Refresh Worship Live, is an unrehearsed recording of spontaneously produced music. Jared was a member of platinum-selling group Flyleaf. The team of Kat and Jared will release their worship project.

Enrique Holmes is a singer, songwriter and speaker. He mixes his soulful tone over melodic hymns. In its first week, his 2016 hit, "Miracle Worker," received the accolade of Hot new single from Billboard.

SXSW Festival will run March 10-19. The Exalt showcase is free.

