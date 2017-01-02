Man Fired for Invoking Christ's Name in an Email

A man says he was fired for using "In Christ" as his email signature. ( David Francis/Flickr/CC )

A security officer at a sex-offender rehabilitation facility says he was fired for having "in Christ" as part of his email signature.

Michael Mial filed a lawsuit claiming his supervisors initially praised him for how his faith impacted his job, but suddenly, they changed gears.

Without warning, the supervisors "... attempted to persuade (Mial) from his religious beliefs. On numerous occasions, they even stated that he should separate his beliefs from work or just separate his personal and professional lives," the Sioux City Journal reported.

Mial says he's holding to Proverbs 3:5-6 through the lawsuit.

"Trust in the Lord with all thy heart and lean not onto your own understanding," Mial said. "Because it's the right thing to do. My life is mission, professional, personal, is to glorify God."

The former security officer says he refuses to give up.

"That's actually what I want to do. Hopefully out of this, this will encourage others to do the same. Not to step down or waver from their faith but to glorify God in all aspects."

