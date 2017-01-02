'Holy Spirit Is Moving' After Pentecostal Man Was Found Dead in the Woods

Dawson Hartwig ( Courtesy/Love Like Dawson )

Dawson Hartwig went for a walk in the woods and never came back.

A dive team found his body Jan. 29, a day and a half after he disappeared.

Questions loom over the Hartwig family as they investigate his death. One question not up for debate? The young man's strong, fiery faith.

"In the short 20 years that he lived, I feel like he touched more lives than I'll ever touch," San Bernardino County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig, Dawson's father, said.

Hartwig was popular and committed to Christ. Among others, he followed Kris Vallotton and Bill Johnson on his Facebook page, according to a family friend.

The Hartwigs attend the 7,000-member Water of Life Community Church, in Fontana, California, pastored by Jack Hayford's mentee, Dan Carroll.

The family created the "Love Like Dawson" Facebook page, which fans flooded with fond memories.

"Beyond thankful for the love of this community inspired by Dawson. The Holy Spirit is moving right now," the Facebook page reads.

One friend wrote: "Your personality always brightened my day. Your smile was contagious. You were always making people laugh. The amount of love and support you have is overwhelming. You have a lot of people who care about you Dawson. We will see each other again one day. Knowing that you know God and that you made it to heaven makes this just a little bit easier. The Hartwig family has another wonderful angel watching over them. #cbcfamily#foreverandalways #lovelikedawson"

According to a family statement, Dawson was in a good place when he went up the mountain and would never consider hurting himself. He had a firm foundation in Christ and was at Water of life with the family every Sunday. He was also considering an overseas mission trip with Water of Life this summer. His friends and he were constantly encouraging each other to grow in their walks with God.

Please pray for the Hartwig family as they endure this loss.

