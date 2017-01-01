Jim Bakker's 10-Year-Old Prophecy Appears to Come to Pass

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Jim Bakker says the Lord told him 10 years ago that there would be a "great wounding on the left."

"The Lord showed me on the left, there was going to be a great wounding," Bakker says in a 2007 video clip with Rick Joyner. "And as I'm sitting here, I'm afraid there's going to be a death, I really am."

Fast-forward to present day, and Bakker recalls, "I was so shocked, and I felt so stupid."

But now, the Clinton dynasty has been toppled, former President Barack Obama is out of office, and business mogul Donald Trump came out of nowhere to win the election in a move many call a sign from the divine.

