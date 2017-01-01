Georgia Senate: Eddie Long Was a Person With an 'Unimpeachable Reputation for Integrity'

Eddie Long with his daughter, Taylor. ( Taylor Long/Instagram )

Bishop Eddie Long was "a person of magnanimous strengths with an unimpeachable reputation for integrity, intelligence, confidence and kindness," according to the Georgia legislature.

Long's home state adopted Senate Resolution 43 earlier this week, almost a week after his death.

According to the resolution, Long:

Inspired thousands of believers and was known as one of the most influential faith leaders in the world; and WHEREAS, he was united in love and marriage to his wife, Elder Vanessa Long, and was blessed with four remarkable children, Eric, Edward, Jared and Taylor; and three wonderful grandchildren; and WHEREAS, he gave inspiration to many through his high ideals, morals and deep concern for his fellow citizens, and the devotion, patience and understanding he demonstrated to his 20 family and friends were admired by others; and WHEREAS, he was a person of magnanimous strengths with an unimpeachable reputation for integrity, intelligence, confidence and kindness, and by the example he made of his life, he made this world a better place in which to live; and WHEREAS, a compassionate and generous man, Bishop Eddie Lee Long will long be remembered for his love of family and friendship and will be missed by all who had the great fortune of knowing him.

Long died Jan. 15 from a "gallant private fight with cancer," New Birth Missionary Baptist Church said in a statement.

