Target Stock Still Dropping as Megaretailer Continues Embracing Perversion

A newly constructed Target store is shown in San Diego, California. ( REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo )

Things aren't looking up for Target so far in 2017.

Last week, the retailer "reported weaker-than-expected same-store sales during the holidays," according to Investor's Business Daily, with November-December same-store sales falling 1.3 percent compared to a year ago.

While some other department stores reported disappointing sales as well, overall U.S. retail sales grew 4 percent during the recent Christmas shopping season, according to estimates. The trend for Target seems to be apparent, especially since the massive and successful #BoycottTarget effort spearheaded last April by the American Family Association (AFA).

On Friday afternoon of last week, Target's stock was down to 64, considerably lower than when it sat at nearly 84 on April 19—just a day before the official boycott began.

"The Target boycott was not a back-to-school, autumn or Christmas shopping 'project,'" said AFA President Tim Wildmon. "The American Family Association will continue our #BoycottTarget efforts stronger than ever into 2017, holding firm to our conviction that men have no place in women's restrooms and dressing rooms at Target or anywhere else. Nearly 1.5 million have signed the #BoycottTarget pledge because of the retailer's politically correct, dangerous and misguided restroom and fitting room policy. Target's revenues, store traffic and stock prices tell us that those commitments are making a difference. And we continue to hear from concerned Americans who want to make sure the pressure stays on Target."

Despite many frightening instances, Target has not budged on its policy, other than to state that family restrooms would be installed into stores not already equipped with them. But women's restrooms and fitting rooms still have an open door to potential predators, putting mothers, daughters, wives and children at risk.

"As AFA has stated many times, our worries do not stem from fear of the transgender community," Wildmon added, "but rather, from both the real and potential threat that predators and voyeurs, or anyone with evil intentions, would take advantage of the Target bathroom policy to harm women and children—and there are plenty of incidents to show that they have."

For those who want to urge Target to protect the safety of women and children, AFA is suggesting several ways to take action:

Sign the #BoycottTarget pledge. Encourage family and friends to sign the pledge, too, as boycott numbers climb to 1.5 million.

Voice your concerns on Target's Facebook page.

Call Target to politely let its executives know you've signed the #BoycottTarget pledge—Guest Relations, (800) 440-0680, option 1, then 1 again.

Share the boycott information on social media and be sure to use #BoycottTarget.

