Franklin Graham on Trump's Inauguration: 'The Rain is a Sign of God's Blessing'

Rev. Franklin Graham ( YouTube )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Rev. Franklin Graham took part Friday in the inaugural ceremony for the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump. Addressing Trump, Graham noted the weather may be a sign of things to come.

"Mr. President, in the Bible, rain is a sign of God's blessing. And it started to rain, Mr. President, when you came to the platform. It's my prayer that God will bless you, your family, your administration, and may He bless America.

The scripture comes from 1 Timothy 2: "I urge then first of all that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people. For kings, for all those in authority, that we may live peaceful, quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good and it pleases God our savior who wants all people to be saved and come to a knowledge of truth. For there is one god, and one mediator between God and mankind, the man Christ Jesus who gave himself as a ransom for all people."

Now to the King eternal, immortal, invisible, the only God, be honor and glory forever and ever. In Jesus' name, Amen.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.