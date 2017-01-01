Bishop Wayne T. Jackson Prays for Unity in the Spirit at Presidential Inauguration

Pastor Wayne T. Jackson (at podium) ( YouTube )

Detroit-based Bishop Wayne T. Jackson was one of several Christian leaders who prayed at today's inauguration ceremony. Millions watch Bishop Jackson's weekly television program Miracles Do Happen, and today, millions watched as he prayed for President Donald J. Trump.

"We thank you, Father, for letting us share this great moment together. Let us not take for granted the air we breathe or the life you have given us. We were all created by You with one blood, all nations to dwell upon this land together. We're not enemies; we're brothers and sisters. We're not adversaries, but we're allies. We're not foes, but we're friends. Let us be healed by the power of your love and united by the bond of your Spirit. Today we pray for our 45th president, the vice president and their families. Give them the wisdom to guide this great nation, the strength to protect it and the hands to heal it. We bless President Donald J. Trump. We ask that You give him the wisdom of Solomon, the vision of Joseph and the meekness of Christ--Solomon, who kept peace among many nations, Joseph, who dreamt better for the people, and Christ, who accepted us all. O Lord, mend our hearts and stitch together the fabric of this great country in the spirit of the legendary gospel songwriter, Mahalia Jackson, "O Deep in My Heart, I Do Believe/The Lord Will See Us Through/I Do Believe/We Are on our Way to Victory/I Do Believe/We Will Walk Hand in Hand/I Do Believe/We Shall Live in Peace/I Do Believe/O Deep in My Heart, I Do Believe." America, we shall overcome. May the Lord bless and keep America, make His face shine upon us, be gracious to us and give us peace. In the mighty name of Jesus, Amen."

