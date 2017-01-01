Let Religious Freedom Ring: Samuel Rodriguez Prays Matthew 5 Over the Nation

Rev. Samuel Rodriguez ( YouTube )

On this historic day, when Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States, Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, prayed this prayer prior to Trump's swearing in to office. It comes from Matthew 5:3-16:

"God blesses those who are poor and realize their need for Him and the kingdom of heaven is theirs. God blessed those who mourn, for they will be comforted. God blesses those who are humble, for they will inherit the earth. God blesses those who hunger and thirst for justice, for they will be satisfied. God blesses those who are merciful, for they will be shown mercy. Blessed are those who are pure at heart, for they will see God. God blesses those who work for peace, for they will called children of God. God blesses those who are persecuted for doing right, for the kingdom of heaven is theirs. And God blesses you when people mock you and persecute you and lie about you, and say all sorts of evil things against you because you are My followers. You are the light of the world, like a city on a hilltop that cannot be hidden. No one lights a lamp and then puts [it] under a basket. Instead, a lamp is placed on its stand where it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your good deeds shine out for all to see and everyone will praise your heavenly Father. Respectfully, in Jesus' name, Amen.

