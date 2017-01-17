Parents Livid Over Sharia Law Worksheet

Parents are livid their middle-schoolers are studying Sharia law. ( Chris Beckett/Flickr/CC )

A worksheet proclaiming the benefits of Sharia law—with none of the oppression—enraged parents of middle-schoolers.

Sharia law is typically associated with honor killings, oppression of women, severe criminal punishments like hacked-off limbs and stoning.

"The way that the worksheet is left would be like describing how effective Hitler was at nationalizing Germany and creating patriotism but leaving out that he slaughtered six million Jews," parent Dean Hohl said. "I'm just not OK with my daughter—or any child that age—leaving class with the understanding that anything about Sharia law is OK."

According to Indiana's Courier Journal:

The worksheet, assigned to seventh-graders at Highland Hills Middle School, presents a passage written by a fictional 20-year-old Saudi woman named Ahlima, who feels "very fortunate" to live under Sharia law in Saudi Arabia. She writes about how she will soon become a man's second wife and explains her modest dress: "I understand that some foreigners see our dress as a way of keeping women from being equal, but ... I find Western women's clothing to be horribly immodest."

Many Middle-Eastern countries abide by Sharia law, including Afghanistan and Iraq. Both the Islamic State and Boko Haram claim to operate under Sharia law.

