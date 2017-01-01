Is Hosea 4:3 Coming to Pass Before Our Very Eyes?

Dozens of false killer whales stranded off Florida. ( NOAA Southeast Fisheries/Twitter )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Nearly 100 false killer whales died after being stranded in shallow waters, according to multiple reports.

The U.S. Coast Guard first spotted the dolphin breed off the coast of Hog Key, Florida. They reported 95 in total, 82 dead and 13 still stranded in mangroves.

"The remote location makes it challenging for biologists to get to the scene. National Park Service [conducted] aerial flyovers to assess the situation make it easier for teams heading out to the scene by boat. To date, 82 animals have died, 13 are unaccounted for. In the coming months biologists will try to determine why this happened by using samples collected during necropsy (non-human autopsy)," NOAA said in a release.

According to an NBC affiliate, there have only been two previous strandings of False Killer Whales in Florida, neither with major death tolls.

The stranding could be a sign of the end times, as it appears to fit the Hosea 4:3 prophecy.

The passage reads: "Therefore the land dries up, and everyone who lives in it withers with the beasts of the field and the birds of the sky; even the fish of the sea disappear."

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.