TD Jakes: Eddie Long Was a Mighty Man of Valor

Potter's House Pastor T.D. Jakes says he is mourning with the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church family over the death of Senior Pastor Eddie Long.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of a mighty man of valor, embattled warrior, learned and beloved pastor and man I call friend, Bishop Eddie L. Long," Jakes posted to Facebook.

Long died Sunday after a "gallant private fight with cancer," the church said. He was 63.

"We will miss his enigmatic catchphrase uttered just above a whisper, 'watch this ...,' his love for the gospel shared liberally and a ministry that impacted lives around the globe," Jakes continued.



The pastor reached out to those who are grieving:

To the New Birth family, no words can ease the pain of your loss. I pray for the balm of Gilead to heal your broken hearts. To his beloved widow, Vanessa, and his children who feel the brunt of the loss most deeply and profoundly, we pray for you especially. You have not a High Priest who cannot empathize with your present circumstance. We stand in the gap for you in your time of suffering, waiting patiently for the glory that is to be revealed to us. And pray that the God of all comfort would fill you to overflowing with a peace that passes all understanding.

