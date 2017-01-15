How the World's Reacting to Eddie Long's Death

Eddie Long died Jan. 15 at the age of 63. ( Eddie Long/Facebook )

When New Birth Missionary Baptist Church announced Eddie Long's death Sunday, the news was met with varied reactions.

Some dropped to their knees in devastation, while others remembered his sins, while still others focused on the bishop's struggles.

"New Birth members fell down, cried, screamed when ministers announced death of Bishop Eddie Long," reporter Marissa Mitchell tweeted from NBMBC.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lady Vanessa and all family and friends of Bishop Eddie Long. We respect their right to celebrate His Life in privacy and with respect. Love Y'all," gospel singer Yolanda Adams posted to Facebook.

Author and CNN commentator Marc Lamont Hill tweeted: "There are MANY reasons to be critical of Eddie Long. But I hope we don't use his death as an occasion to invoke dangerous theology."

Pastor Anthony O'Neal wrote: "May God's comfort & peace cover all who are grieving over the lost (sic) of Bishop Eddie Long. Praying for his family."

