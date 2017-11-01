Police Return Missing Pastor's Daughter to Her Family

Missing teen Mikayla Lindow has been reunited with her family. ( David Lindow/Facebook )

Police returned a missing daughter to pastor's family after she allegedly ran away.

Mikayla Lindow, daughter of Pastor David Lindow of First Baptist Church of Universal City in Texas, disappeared Jan. 2, according to a police release.

"Hey, church family and friends, it's Jan. 3. It's about 1:30 a.m. or two o'clock in the morning. I have some disturbing news to pass along with you," David said in a video.

"She doesn't run off with friends. She doesn't sleep over with anyone else. That's just not a part of anything she does, and so she's got to be with someone. She has very limited knowledge of her they are," Lindow continued.

Police found her Jan. 7 and returned her to her family.

"We are all extremely tired but rejoicing in her safety. Information must remain very limited at this time as the police investigation continues," David posted to Facebook.

"We cannot begin to express our appreciation to our church family, extended family, friends, law enforcement agencies, media and complete strangers who have prayed, walked the streets, put up flyers, posted on social media, conducted interviews, ... We will never know what flyer, media report or action by law officials was the key to her return, but it all worked together to bring her home."

The Lindow family asks for your prayers as they move forward.

