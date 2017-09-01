This Pentecostal Denomination Just Made Massive History

The Assemblies of God is planting a record number of churches. ( Flickr/CC )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Congratulations to the U.S. Assemblies of God (AG). The Pentecostal denomination closed the 2016 year with the highest number of annual churches in its history.

"The impact of a new church to a community is really remarkable," AG Superintendent George O. Wood says. "These are churches who are passionate about sharing the gospel, showing compassion and giving to support local and global missions. Churches play a vital role in bringing hope and compassion to hurting communities."

AG planted 406 new churches in 2016. A total of 13,023 AG churches are in the United States now.

"There are 33,000 communities in America and 13,000 AG churches," Church Multiplication Network (CMN) Director Chris Railey says, adding:

The work is not done in America. Because of globalization, the world is coming to us. One of the best ways to reach the world is right here in America. We want to provide the training, resources and network to see a healthy church in every community in America.

According to its website, CMN is dedicated to planting healthy, Spirit-empowered churches in every community in the United States. To accomplish this goal, CMN works to strategically equip, fund and network new faith-communities.

CMN and AG work with community to match funds with church plants to ensure the church plants don't close due to lack of money.

"A primary/secondary partner commits to stand with the church planter and church-planting project in prayer and support. They will provide stewardship of the matching funds in partnership with the planter and will agree to replenish the funds if the church plant is not able to do so. The matching fund check will be sent to the primary partner, and it is their responsibility to ensure that the funds are used by the planter in a manner that maximizes the launch of the church plant," the website states.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.