After Deadly Airport Shooting, Franklin Graham Proclaims Psalm 34:18 Over Fort Lauderdale

Estaban Santiago allegedly opened fire in the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, killing at least five and wounding several more.

Evangelist Franklin Graham issued a statement on the shooting.

That 45 seconds changed so many lives forever. Pray for the family members and loved ones of the five shooting victims at the Ft. Lauderdale airport who are heartbroken, devastated and grieving this morning. Also pray for those who were injured and hospitalized. Some victims were on their way to vacations, having a good day, when things changed in the blink of an eye. May God comfort and heal them as only He can.

"The LORD is near to those who have a broken heart (Psalm 34:18). He is our "refuge in times of trouble" (Psalm 59:16).

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said one of his first calls after the news broke was to President-elect Donald Trump, not incumbent Barack Obama.

"I have reached out to President-elect Trump, and spoken to him and to Vice President-elect [Mike] Pence multiple times to keep them informed, and they told me whatever resources that we need from the federal government, they would do everything in their power to make that happen," Scott said.

"Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!" Trump tweeted.

"Praying for the victims and everyone at the #FortLauderdale airport. #FLL," Florida Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted.

Santiago, the accused shooter, is a former military member who did tours in Iraq.

According to Reuters, a federal law enforcement official told the news service that Santiago told agents at the Anchorage office in November that his mind was being controlled by a U.S. intelligence agency and that it was ordering him to watch videos made by the Islamic State militant group.



Santiago served from 2007 to 2016 in the Puerto Rico National Guard and Alaska National Guard, including deployment to Iraq from 2010 to 2011, according to the Pentagon.



As a private first class and combat engineer, he received half a dozen medals before being transferred to the inactive ready reserve in August last year.

