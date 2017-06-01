At Least 3 Dead, 6 Injured in Fort Lauderdale Airport Rampage

A sign at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. ( Wally Gobetz/Flickr/CC )

At least nine people were shot, including three fatally, and a suspect was in custody at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Friday, MSNBC reported, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

Broward County Sheriff's office tweeted "multiple people" had died in the shooting and one person was in custody.

"There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim," said a post on the airport's Twitter account. A spokesperson for the airport could not be reached immediately for comment.

Security officials corralled passengers into areas including underneath jetways and at least one open space on the runway apron, according to images on cable news networks.

Ari Fleischer, a former press secretary for U.S. President George W. Bush, said on Twitter shots were fired and "everyone is running."

"All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport—at least not the area where I am," Fleischer said.

A woman tended to a bleeding, seated man outside an airport building, according to a photo posted on Twitter by a Michigan information technology company.

The incident appeared to involve one shooter who was in custody, USA Today reported, citing police radio at the site.

