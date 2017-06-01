Why Bishop Eddie Long Is Ignoring Congregation's Phone Calls

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Bishop Eddie Long, who has dropped a significant amount of weight in recent months, is not taking the calls of his flock.

"I know a lot of you try to contact me, and call me and text me. I can't return all the texts, I get all the love. Just know I can't do it. It's just too many, too many," Long says in a sermon posted to YouTube in December.

"But it makes me feel good to see all them folks that's praying for me. I want you to know because one reason I can't even when some ... is because everybody want to ask questions. I don't want to rehearse facts," Long says.

Some, like gospel singer Kim Burrell, speculate Long has contracted HIV/AIDS. Others say the bishop has cancer.

"I am recovering from a health challenge that I trust God to deliver me from. It is unrelated to the eating for life diet consisting of mostly raw vegetables that I am continuing as part of a holistic approach to good health," Long said in a statement.

