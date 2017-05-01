'God Spared' Gospel Singer James Fortune's Life After He Was Hit by a Drunk Driver

James Fortune ( Instagram )

After a drunk driver hit his car, gospel singer James Fortune is alive.

"Please pray for our brother James Fortune who on his way to church tonight was hit by a drunk driver in a 4-car accident. God spared his life and he is responsive. Pray for a speedy recovery. God Bless You and thanks for the prayers!" reads a post on his Instagram account.

Premier reports Fortune was feeling alive and sore, according to a now-deleted post.

"Thank you so much for your prayers, love and support. I'm so grateful! I'll be back soon. Let's all love and forgive. Tomorrow is not promised! God bless you all!" the singer wrote.

Just yesterday, Fortune tweeted: "Today praise God not just for what He provided but also for what He prevented!"

Earlier last year, the gospel singer pleaded guilty to abusing his wife.

"One thing I will say is that God allowed me to understand I am only in here because of my bad decision. My own choices. It is nobody else's fault," he said.

