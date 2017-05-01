Pastor Arrested, Charged in 9 Armed Robberies

James Lindsey as seen on a security camera. ( Courtesy )

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

A North Carolina pastor was arrested and charged in nine armed robberies, according to recent reports.

John Thomas Lindsey, a pastor at True Love Church of Refuge, was arrested Wednesday, along with another suspect.

John's wife, Prophet Delisa Lindsey, founded the Charlotte-area church in 2005.

"We, the leadership and membership of True Love Church of Refuge, are deeply saddened and disappointed that our leader and brother, John Thomas Lindsey, is facing charges associated with criminal activity. Though we denounce any involvement he may have had, we love him and will continue to pray for him. The ministry will continue to stand strong despite the latest allegations and will continue to preach the gospel of the kingdom," the church said in a statement.

Security cameras recorded John robbing multiple stores, including four Circle Ks, two Sam's Marts, two 7-Elevens and a Family Dollar.

Fernando Carillo-Hernandez, the other suspect, appears to have no connection to the church.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.