Man Who Prophesied Trump Victory Casts End-Times Vision of Hope

Mark Taylor went from lying on his deathbed, praying, "Take me home," to appearing on The Jim Bakker Show and gaining international recognition. Taylor's fame skyrocketed when a prophecy he made in 2011 about Donald Trump's future election came true. He told Charisma News he hopes his story will inspire others to tap into the Spirit so that believers can mobilize in these end times to save the lost.

In 2006, Mark Taylor retired at 39 from his position as a lieutenant at his local fire department. He suffered from a low thyroid and adrenal burnout, and he had the hormones of a senior citizen. He wrestled with depression and anxiety. His afflictions led him to a dark place, where he struggled for more than 10 years.

"There were nights that were so bad for me, literally (from) the depression and anxiety, that my wife held me while I cried," Taylor said. "If you ever worked with me or knew me, that was not really me at the fire department. I mean, I led men into life-and-death situations. I made life-and-death calls. That was not me. But more than once, she held me while I cried, because I was in such a dark place. God allowed me to go through it to get rid of self. I thought, Lord, when is this going to end? It seemed like it was never going to end after 10 years."

Two things got Taylor through that dark period: his wife and a supernatural encounter he says he had with the Lord. That experience took place in 2006, just months after his retirement.

"That visitation rocked me," Taylor said. "It was like nothing I had ever experienced. When you're in the presence of the actual Spirit of the fear of the Lord ... a lot of (people in church) have never experienced it. God only gave me about a size of a grain of sand, and it felt like He could have vaporized me from the universe, literally. Because the experience was so powerful, that was the only thing—and my wife—that kept me going, because I knew God had something for me, and I wanted to see what it was."

A few years later, on April 28, 2011, Taylor received a prophecy about Donald Trump.

Taylor said he heard the Spirit of God say, "I have chosen this man, Donald Trump, for such a time as this. For as Benjamin Netanyahu is to Israel, so shall this man be to the United States of America! For I will use this man to bring honor, respect and restoration to America. America will be respected once again as the most powerful and prosperous nation on Earth, (other than Israel). The dollar will be the strongest it has ever been in the history of the United States, and will once again be the currency by which all others are judged."

He also wrote down another prophecy, about a great horse. In it, he predicted another Triple Crown winner was coming. In 2015, American Pharaoh became the first horse in over 30 years to win the Triple Crown.

"I had no clue," Taylor said. "As sick as I was, God was using me then to start something in the prophetic realm."

When doctors couldn't initially diagnose Taylor's ailments, he gave up on doctors for a few years. After the prophetic words came, Taylor started seeing a doctor again. He went to one doctor for a couple years, before meeting Dr. Don Colbert. Colbert determined the root of Taylor's sickness, and the two began a friendship. In April 2016, Taylor shared his Trump prophecy with Rick Wiles of TruNews. The story grew bigger than he ever imagined.

Since publishing his prophetic words, Taylor has received some criticism and some acclaim. His recent successes have given Taylor a new perspective on his past suffering. He believes God used that time to shape his character.

"I believe God (isolates people in order to go) through this period of dying to self, because that's what it truly was for me, dying to self," Taylor said. "As a firefighter, I was a man's man. Now I'm becoming a God's man, so to speak. It's getting rid of the flesh. It's going to the school of the Holy Spirit."

He encourages believers going through similar struggles to weather the storm and hang in there. His story turned around, he says, and so will theirs.

"I want to give people hope," Taylor said. "I want to encourage people. And I believe that's what people are looking for. They are so hungry right now for hope. The Bible talks about (how) hope deferred makes the heart sick. That's why I believe so many people are sick right now—because their hope has been deferred. So they're looking for something. What are they looking for? Ultimately they're looking for the Lord."

He says his story proves that God can use anyone to accomplish His purposes. And Taylor believes that he is just the first of many ordinary people whom God is going to raise up to change the world.

"Look, God did it for me," Taylor said. "I'm an ordinary person. I don't have any titles by my name, except being a lieutenant with the fire department. I don't have a Ph.D. I have nothing hanging on my wall, no degree or nothing. I'm a normal, common person. And that's who God's going to use. I am a forerunner because I believe there's going to be hundreds of thousands, if not millions, across the earth that God's going to bring out of captivity or isolation. He's going to turn them loose, and all of heaven's coming with them. All of heaven's coming with us. That's who's going to lead the charge in these end times, spreading the gospel. In this end-times move of God, you're going to see 1 million souls coming to the kingdom. That's what I believe is going to happen."

