Gospel Singer Faces Massive Backlash After Homosexual Comments

Gospel singer Kim Burrell is getting the cold shoulder from pro-gay individuals and the media after making comments in church about homosexuality.

Burrell says she is not apologizing for her sermon at a Houston church where she referred to gay and lesbian sex as perverted.

A recording of Burrell preaching at the Love and Liberty Fellowship Church started circulating online after she said, "The perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women."

Burrell is scheduled to sing with pop singer Pharrell Williams next Thursday on the talk show Ellen, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, who is a lesbian.

Pharrell posted on Instagram after her comments that he condemns "hate speech of any kind" without making a specific reference to Burrell.

Burrell responded to the backlash during a Facebook Live on Friday, saying she has never discriminated against gays and lesbians.

"I love you and God loves you, but God hates the sin," she said.

