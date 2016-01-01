WATCH: Worship Artist Lauren Daigle Performs 'Trust In You' Live in Times Square

Worship artist Lauren Daigle performs at a concert. ( Lauren Daigle/Facebook )

Fresh off her Christmas tour with For King and Country, Lauren Daigle led the Good Morning America team in worship with her new song, "Trust In You."

"I gotta say, Lauren, I love your voice; I listen to your songs all the time," one of the anchors gushed.

And so Daigle begins softly:

Letting go of every single dream/I lay each one down at your feet/Every moment of my wandering/Never changes what you see/I try to win this war/I confess, my hands are weary, I need your rest/Mighty warrior, king of the fight/No matter what I face you're by my side

Watch the video to see the rest.



