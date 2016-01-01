YEAR IN REVIEW: After Escaping Homosexuality, Donnie McClurkin Getting Married

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Editor's Note: 2016 was a big year in the church—and in the world. This week we're looking at some of the biggest stories of the year, selected based on feedback from our readers. Thanks for reading Charisma News this year and stay tuned as we continue expanding our coverage in 2017 to include more spiritual insights on the stories that matter most to you.



This article was published August 15th.

Singer and preacher Donnie McClurkin has asked singer Nicole C. Mullen to be his wife.

When first pressed about his pending engagement, the former homosexual said he was marrying Halle Berry, but Laurie Crouch was not happy with that answer.

So McClurkin got into the details.

"I have fallen in love with a wonderful young woman by the name of Nicole C. Mullen," he said.

