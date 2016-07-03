YEAR IN REVIEW: Woman Says God Raised Her From the Dead to Give This Message

Join us on our podcast each weekday for an interesting story, well told, from Charisma News. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Editor's Note: 2016 was a big year in the church—and in the world. This week we're looking at some of the biggest stories of the year, selected based on feedback from our readers. Thanks for reading Charisma News this year and stay tuned as we continue expanding our coverage in 2017 to include more spiritual insights on the stories that matter most to you.



This article was published March 7th.

The woman is a modern-day Lazarus.

Yvone Sklar thought she had the flu, but the devastating illness wrecking her body was pneumonia, and her body quickly dissolved from painful coughs into septic shock.

"I said, 'What's going on, Lord?' And He said, 'Trust Me,'" Sklar tells CBN.

The doctor tried to put Sklar into a medically induced coma, but she refused.

"I kept telling him, 'I've had a really good life, and I know where I'm going, and it's OK to just let me go,'" Sklar recalls.

Her organs failed, and her friends contemplated pulling the plug. They didn't know Sklar's soul had departed from her body.

Watch the video to see what happens next.

