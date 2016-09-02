YEAR IN REVIEW: Joyce Meyer Makes Big Change in Teaching Ministry

Joyce Meyer will relaunch her weekly teachings. ( YouTube )

This article was published February 9th.

Joyce Meyer Ministries is pleased to announce an official re-launch of its weekly program under the new name: Everyday Answers with Joyce Meyer. The program will broadcast nationwide starting the week of February 14, 2016.

"Our weekly program will continue to feature Joyce's practical Bible teaching, but with the addition of targeted answers to specific life questions and stories of real-life application," says Ginger Stache, Chief Media Officer for Joyce Meyer Ministries.

On this weekly program, Meyer will focus on a specific question each time and dig out the answer for you from God's Word. Viewers even hear encouraging stories from people who are applying those answers to their lives.

"We've also added a dynamic social media component to provide a relevant way to interact with our audience while discussing the practical, life-applications for each teaching," Stache says.

It's this social media engagement that enhances the revamped weekly program. Viewers are encouraged to submit questions to the program by using the hashtag #askjoyce or through the website www.joycemeyer.org/ea.

The Ministry's daily program, Joyce Meyer's Enjoying Everyday Life, will continue as always in its same format.

Through the teachings and calling God has given to Joyce as well as through the support of our friends and partners, Joyce Meyer Ministries has been able to share God's love and the life-changing message of the Bible with the world through TV, radio, the web, various media productions, live conferences and missions outreaches around the world.

