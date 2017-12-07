White House: President Trump's Nominations Face Needless Obstruction

( Reuters photo )

President Donald Trump is getting tired of Democrats getting in the way of his agenda, but unlike past presidents who faced similar obstructions and sat on their hands, he's taking his message directly to the American people.

In a message released Tuesday afternoon, the White House stated:

Senate Democrats have decided to obstruct President Donald J. Trump's administration, and the American people, by refusing to confirm qualified nominations. In an effort to prevent the president from following through on the policies for which the American people voted, Senate Democrats are putting his nominations through time-consuming parliamentary procedures not seen by the previous administration.

In a pursuit to obstruct the will of the American people and the president's agenda, Senate Democrats have delayed crucial appointments made by President Trump. The blatant obstruction of President Trump's nominations threatens key aspects of the government, including national security, by leaving positions vacant.

Senate Democrats have shown they are willing to break irresponsibly with tradition that allows a president to choose his own appointees in a timely fashion. President Trump has nominated qualified individuals to key positions, but their confirmations have been delayed by obstructionism in the Senate.

This attempt by Senate Democrats to hamstring President Trump's agenda is most negatively affecting the American people. It is time to shift the focus back to the public and allow the President's vision for a better America to stand without hindrance from obstructionists.

The White House also took to social media, putting out the following facts in a series of tweets:

90 percent of President Obama's nominations were confirmed by voice vote at this point in 2009, while only 10 percent of President Trump's nominations have been confirmed by a simple voice vote

President Trump has made less than half as many nominations (220 compared to 454) as his predecessor, but the Senate has confirmed, proportionately, only a third as many of those nominations (23 percent compared to 69 percent)

total confirmations at this point in their respective presidencies: George W. Bush 130, Barack Obama 183, Donald Trump 50

so far, the president has nominated 197 people to agencies in the executive branch, but only 48 have been confirmed

so far, the president has nominated 23 people to federal court vacancies, but only two have been confirmed

