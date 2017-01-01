Tony Perkins: President Obama Just Won't Go Away

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins says President Barack Obama is planning an all-out assault on faith, family and freedom, even after he's left the White House. ( FRC photo )

Love him or loathe him, you have to admit that Barack Obama's career prior to becoming a senator and then president set him up well for his life after leaving the White House.

The "community organizer" is back, and in a big way. And, according to the Family Research Council's president, Tony Perkins, if he's successful in his latest efforts, it will be a disaster for the country.

In a new fundraising email obtained by Charisma Caucus, Perkins shares what the former president has been up to since Jan. 20:

I have some troubling news to share with you.

Barack Obama has no intention of going away. In fact, he has set up a Washington command center in his new $5.3 million mansion about two miles from the White House.

According to media reports, his goal is nothing less than to subvert the Trump presidency—and your religious freedom in the process ...

The Obama war chest is swelling. His Organizing for Action (OFA), a new incarnation of his "Obama For America" presidential campaign, has tens of thousands of radical activists on board to do his bidding. To date OFA has received more than $40 million in donations and has more than 250 offices across the country.

Obama and his allies on the left view the election of Donald Trump as illegitimate. They would like to force his resignation or see him impeached. They will do all they can to stop him from fulfilling his campaign promises.

They are flooding the airwaves and internet with "fake news."

They are delaying or blocking his appointments to key positions.

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=89846598" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=89846598" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

They tried to vilify his pro-religious-freedom judge, Neil Gorsuch.

Part of the plan also involves a "redistricting committee."

This organization seeks to redefine congressional districts in order to benefit liberal candidates!

And let's not forget that there are thousands of Obama holdovers in the judiciary, Congress, the U.S. military, and government agencies who are dedicated to protecting and perpetuating the former president's radical policies.

Winning the election really did not save our liberty. The election simply granted us a temporary reprieve. It gave us a short window of opportunity to empower America's families ... America's churches ... and America's civic organizations to take our country back.

We are engaged in an epic struggle for the very survival of our republic-of our freedom. And while the hand-to-hand fighting is figurative, it is not for the faint of heart. When Paul tells us to "stand" in Ephesians 6:14, that is not a passive position. The term in that context is a military term of standing firm on the ground you've been given.

Perkins had three requests from his supporters: pray, prepare and be proactive. Like Obama, he added, evangelical Christians need to remain "in campaign mode," he added.

"Just as we worked to get conservatives elected, now we have to prod, push, shove-whatever we need to do-to get the conservative ideas that won November's election actually implemented into policy," he wrote. "Be a part of the process. Communicate with your congressional representative and two senators. Encourage them to stand firm and keep the promises that were made to the American people."

Perkins said the run-up to the 2016 election put a strain on the Family Research Council's own war chest, and that with Obama preparing an all-out assault on faith, family and freedom, it is prayerfully asking for support.

"Despite the dark forces arrayed against us, I am confident that, together, we can save our republic and the Christian heritage that sustains it," he wrote. "The only way we can fail is by doing nothing. And I am sure you agree with me, that is not an option."

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.