Want to Know More About Judge Gorsuch?

First Liberty Institute has launched a new website that describes 10th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch's relevant opinions on a mater of subjects important to evangelicals, particularly religious liberty. ( Reuters photo )

Liberals say he's "extreme" and conservatives say he's "unbiased." But where does 10th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch stand on issues that are important to evangelicals, particularly religious freedom?

First Liberty Institute has all those answers for you at TrumpNominee.com, a new website that details Gorsuch's background, his important case opinions, and most importantly, how well he will defend the First Amendment-protect right to religious liberty. As a judge on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, Gorsuch authored or signed several landmark opinions on religious freedom cases, including cases related to the HHS Contraception Mandate and the Establishment Clause.

The website includes full analysis of those cases.

"After careful analysis of Judge Gorsuch's opinions, I'm pleased to see that he has a strong and clear record of protecting religious liberty for everyone, from the Hobby Lobby family to the Little Sisters of the Poor," First Liberty Institute President and CEO Kelly Shackelford said. "In the 3,000 opinions he has authored or joined, Judge Gorsuch has clearly shown himself to be a champion of judicial independence, fairness and strong adherence to the rule of law. As the Senate considers his nomination, there is really no valid excuse for opposition. 'gotcha' questions by partisan senators will add nothing to the process."

Click here to visit TrumpNominee.com.

