Hosea Initiative President to Speak About 'America's Abortion King' at FRC Event

As Washington, D.C., gears up for the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference, the Family Research Council will give pro-life and pro-family activists something extra to consider on Wednesday.

Beginning at noon EST, the FRC will host Hosea Initiative President Terry Beatley to discuss the man once referred to as "America's Abortion King," Dr. Bernard Nathanson, who personally performed more than 60,000 abortions, but later in life became deeply opposed to the practice. Beatley will discuss her book, What If We've Been Wrong? Keeping My Promise to America's 'Abortion King,' during the event.

FRC released the following statement about the event:

Bernard Nathanson was a former abortionist and co-founder of NARAL (NARAL Pro-Choice America). He worked with Betty Friedan and others to legalize abortion in the U.S. After killing more than 60,000 babies, he had a profound conversion after seeing the development of the pre-born baby via ultrasound. Nathanson spent the rest of his life opposing abortion, most prominently through his production of two films that revealed abortion: The Silent Scream and Eclipse of Reason. How did America's "Abortion King" succeed in selling the abortion lie?

Terry Beatley, author of the recently released book What If We've Been Wrong? Keeping my promise to America's "Abortion King" and president of Hosea Initiative will reveal Nathanson's eight-point strategic marketing plan to deceive American women into accepting abortion and his political ploy called the "Catholic Strategy," an intentional ploy to separate Catholic teaching from legislative judgment. Nathanson gave Terry instructions to reveal his former strategy of deceit and to deliver his personal parting message to America.

Terry Beatley is president of Hosea Initiative, author, wife and mother. The Hosea Initiative is a nonprofit organization that brings healing truth to a broken world devoured by secular lies. Through the power of storytelling, Hosea Initiative teaches a broader understanding of historical facts, exposes the abortion industry's exploitation of women and explains why worldview matters.

Terry has been a contributing writer for The Washington Times, World Net Daily, Fairfax Free Citizen and The Free Lance Star. Terry has been interviewed for articles in The Washington Post, World Magazine, The Catholic Herald and Virginia Right!, and has done various radio interviews. Terry is a 2015 worldview graduate of Chuck Colson's Fellows Program, a 2012 graduate of the Jennifer Byler Institute, former Virginia coordinator for ParentalRights.org, a former investment broker of 14 years and a retired homeschool mother of two daughters. In 1986, she graduated from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in Business. She currently serves on the Virginia Christian Alliance Board of Directors. Terry has been married for 30 years to Kenny, and they reside in Virginia.

FRC will provide a live stream of the event as well as the in-person opportunity to hear Beatley's speech. Click here to register for the live feed.

