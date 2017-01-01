She Took It to Her Grave: Pro-Life Leaders Weigh In on the Passing of 'Jane Roe'

Many leaders of the pro-life movement are remembering Norma McCorvey, who was the plaintiff "Jane Roe" in the Roe v. Wade case, today. ( Reuters photo )

Following the passing over the weekend of Norma McCorvey, who was the "Jane Roe" plaintiff in the Roe v. Wade case that set off the abortion holocaust in America in 1973, a number of leaders in the pro-life movement sought to remember her.

McCorvey, while forever tied to abortion in America, never had an abortion herself. And, later in life, she became a born-again Christian. Right after her conversion, she wrote:

"I'm Norma McCorvey, the former Jane Roe of the Roe v. Wade decision that brought legal child killing to America. I was persuaded by feminist attorneys to lie; to say that I was raped and needed an abortion. It was all a lie. Since then, over 50 million babies have been murdered. I will take this burden to my grave. Please, don't follow in my mistakes."

The man who led her to Christ, former national director of Operation Rescue/Operation Save America Rev. Flip Benham, said she did not go to the grave with that burden, but instead went to the grave with the salvation of her Lord.

"He took the burden, her debt of sin upon Himself and through His crucifixion and resurrection, redeemed Miss Norma's guilt-ridden soul," he said. "The old Norma died (pre- Roe) and a new Norma emerged (post-Roe).

"The three people most instrumental in ushering us into the era of Roe v. Wade, Dr. Barnard Nathanson (founder of NARAL), Sandra Cano (Jane Doe of Doe v. Bolton), and Norma McCorvey (Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade) are now all in the great cloud of witnesses cheering us on as we continue to fight for the lives of our Lord's precious preborn babies.

"All three lied or were lied to to give us this damnable law. All three were sinners saved by grace through faith in Jesus Christ. All three, in their Christian years, did their very best to undo the lies that gave us Roe v. Wade. All three are today more alive than they have ever been. All three have run their lap of the race.

"It is our turn now! Good night for now, Miss Norma—we will see you in the morning!"

Other pro-life leaders shared their feelings, as well. Here's a summary:

Rev. Rusty Lee Thomas, current National Director of Operation Rescue/Operation Save America —Looking back on how the Lord has used this ministry, we rejoice in the thousands of lives that have been spared, the souls that have been saved, like Miss Norma, and the many death camps that have been shut down. We pray the death of Roe (Miss Norma) prophetically signals the death of Roe vs. Wade. May the destroyer of men made in the image of God be destroyed in Jesus' mighty name!

