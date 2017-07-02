Judge to Determine Today if FBI Can Have 2 Years to Release 35 Clinton Investigation Records

The FBI is asking for up to two years to release documents it obtained from an external backup system used by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. ( Reuters photo )

Lawyers for the government watchdog organization Judicial Watch and the Department of Justice will be taking part in a hearing today to determine whether or not the FBI should be allowed up to two years to respond to a Freedom of Information Act demand for investigative reports related to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.

The hearing, which will begin at 10 a.m. EST, will be held before U.S. District Court Judge Randolph D. Moss. It is part of Judicial Watch's FOIA lawsuit seeking records held by the FBI containing Clinton text messages and emails stored on the equipment of Datto Inc., a commercial data management company, as well as FBI records about the device and what materials were recovered on it.

It should be noted that the attorneys currently representing the government, while technically members of the Trump administration, are all appointees of President Barack Obama. At a hearing last month, those attorneys stated that 35 FBI records that concern the Datto device had been located, but it may take up to two years to release the records.

Judicial Watch issued the following statement:

Clinton reportedly was using an online backup service called Datto Inc. to create copies of her data during a time when she and her aides were improperly handling classified material. Datto's website company promises data is "invincible, secure and instantly restorable at any time.

Datto announced in October it had turned over a "hardware device" to the FBI, along with all Clinton emails the company had in its possession, possibly including Clinton's deleted private emails.

During the January hearing, the government attorneys also announced the FBI recovered approximately 10,000 messages from the Datto device. The messages were turned over to the State Department to be processed and released on its website.

