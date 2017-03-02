Liberty Counsel Fights City's 'Human Rights Ordinance'

Liberty Counsel is fighting against Jacksonville, Florida's proposed "Human Rights Ordinance." ( Public Domain Image )

For a third time, the city of Jacksonville, Florida, is attempting to pass a "Human Rights Ordinance."

On the surface, that might sound like a good idea, but in reality, the ordinance would add both "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" as protected classes within the city. And, by extension, it would serve as cover for the deliberate persecution of Christian-owned businesses in the city.

So, for a third time, Liberty Counsel is fighting the ordinance.

The international nonprofit, litigation, education and policy organization's assistant vice president of legal affairs, Roger K. Gannam, testified Thursday against the proposed ordinance. He is arguing that proponents of the measure are hoping to implement its most objectionable provisions through "deceptive language."

"Jacksonville does not have an LGBT discrimination problem that needs to be solved," he said. "This law unnecessarily burdens Jacksonville's businesses and citizens, forcing them to open their women's facilities to men and forcing them to celebrate the same-sex relationships of others under threat of fines and imprisonment, or simply being put out of business."

