President Trump Launches New Jobs Initiative

President Donald Trump met last week with business leaders to discuss his manufacturing jobs initiative. ( Reuters photo )

Keeping up with another of his 2016 campaign promises, President Donald Trump announced last week the creation of a new manufacturing jobs initiative.

"The president will be meeting with some of the world's most successful and creative business leaders to share their experiences and gain their insights," the White House announced. "President Trump plans to continually seek information and perspectives from a diverse range of business leaders, including those listed below and others, on how best to promote job growth and get Americans back to work again."

Trump expressed his appreciation to Dow Chemical Company Chairman and CEO Andrew Liveris, who organized the first series of meetings. Other business leaders assisting with the manufacturing jobs initiative include:

Bill Brown, Harris Corporation

Michael Dell, Dell Technologies

John Ferriola, Nucor Corporation

Jeff Fettig, Whirlpool Corporation

Mark Fields, Ford Motor Company

Ken Frazier, Merck & Co. Inc.

Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson

Greg Hayes, United Technologies Corp.

Marilynn Hewson, Lockheed Martin Corporation

Jeff Immelt, General Electric

Jim Kamsickas, Dana Inc.

Klaus Kleinfeld, Arconic

Brian Krzanich, Intel Corporation

Rich Kyle, The Timken Company

Thea Lee, AFL-CIO

Mario Longhi, U.S. Steel

Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup Company

Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing

Elon Musk, Tesla

Doug Oberhelman, Caterpillar

Scott Paul, Alliance for American Manufacturing

Kevin Plank, Under Armour

Mike Polk, Newell Brands

Mark Sutton, International Paper

Inge Thulin, 3M

Richard Tumka, AFL-CIO

Wendell Weeks, Corning

