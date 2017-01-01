President Trump Launches New Jobs Initiative

Keeping up with another of his 2016 campaign promises, President Donald Trump announced last week the creation of a new manufacturing jobs initiative.
"The president will be meeting with some of the world's most successful and creative business leaders to share their experiences and gain their insights," the White House announced. "President Trump plans to continually seek information and perspectives from a diverse range of business leaders, including those listed below and others, on how best to promote job growth and get Americans back to work again."
Trump expressed his appreciation to Dow Chemical Company Chairman and CEO Andrew Liveris, who organized the first series of meetings. Other business leaders assisting with the manufacturing jobs initiative include:
- Bill Brown, Harris Corporation
- Michael Dell, Dell Technologies
- John Ferriola, Nucor Corporation
- Jeff Fettig, Whirlpool Corporation
- Mark Fields, Ford Motor Company
- Ken Frazier, Merck & Co. Inc.
- Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson
- Greg Hayes, United Technologies Corp.
- Marilynn Hewson, Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Jeff Immelt, General Electric
- Jim Kamsickas, Dana Inc.
- Klaus Kleinfeld, Arconic
- Brian Krzanich, Intel Corporation
- Rich Kyle, The Timken Company
- Thea Lee, AFL-CIO
- Mario Longhi, U.S. Steel
- Denise Morrison, Campbell Soup Company
- Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing
- Elon Musk, Tesla
- Doug Oberhelman, Caterpillar
- Scott Paul, Alliance for American Manufacturing
- Kevin Plank, Under Armour
- Mike Polk, Newell Brands
- Mark Sutton, International Paper
- Inge Thulin, 3M
- Richard Tumka, AFL-CIO
- Wendell Weeks, Corning
