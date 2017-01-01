Evangelical Faith Leaders Plan to Hold a 'Special Inaugural Prayer Event'

A number of evangelical faith leaders are going to gather in Washington, D.C., Thursday to pray for the new administration. ( Reuters photo )

Also on Thursday afternoon, evangelical faith leaders from around the country are going to gather in Washington, D.C., for a special prayer event.

Dr. Jim Garlow and Pastor Dan Cummins of Skyline Church in San Diego, Calif., and The Jefferson Gathering—a weekly worship service held for members of Congress and Capitol Hill staffers, are leading the event with support from Tony Perkins of Family Research Council, and David Barton of Wallbuilders. Additionally, Mike Evans of Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem will also take part.

The event will begin at noon EST at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, located about a mile and a half from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. It will be a time of worship and prayer to thank God for what He has done.

A description of the event states:

This "Special Inaugural Prayer Event" will focus on prayers for the nation, Administration, the Cabinet, Congress and Appointees, racial unity and for millenials. Masters of ceremonies for the event will be Jim Garlow and Audrea Taylor. Those participating include Congressman Trent Franks, Congressman Jody Hice and leaders including Bishop Melvin Brown, Dan Cummins, James and Shirley Dobson, Bishop Harry Jackson, James Robison, Samuel Rodriquez, Alveda King, David Barton, Robert Morris, Judy Wade, Michele Bachmann, Jentezen Franklin, Charles Huang, Ralph Reed, Ronnie Floyd, Robert Jeffress, Tony Perkins, Jonathan Cahn and others. Worship for the event will be lead by Josh Garlow.

Stephen Amerson, who frequently sings at Jefferson Gathering services, will perform during the pre-inauguration prayer service.

Following the prayer service, beginning at approximately 1 p.m. EST, participants will have an opportunity to hear from Israeli members of the Knesset and U.S. members of Congress. They will be discussing the U.S.-Israeli relationship, and there will be a Genesis 12:3 call to "bless Israel."

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.