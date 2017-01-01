Church on the Hill Wants You to Pray Over the Inaugural Parade Route

Inauguration Day is almost here, but a Washington, D.C., church wants Christians around the country to pray for the event and those taking part in it. ( Reuters photo )

Thursday at noon, Church on the Hill of Washington, D.C., will lead a prayer walk down Pennsylvania Avenue from the U.S. Capitol to the White House—the same route President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will walk 24 hours later following their inauguration.

The event, which will be broadcast via Facebook Live, will begin at noon EST. The church is inviting Christians from all across the country to join in a prayer for God's protection over the inauguration, His leading and direction for the Trump administration, and healing and restoration in America.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Pastor of Church on the Hill and Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, issued the following statement about the event:

We invite people from all across the nation to join with Church on the Hill as we conduct a prayer walk on the exact same route that President Trump will walk the following day to the White House after his inauguration. Through Facebook Live Video, all Americans can join with us as we seek God for protection over the inauguration and God's leading, blessing and direction for the Trump administration. After a very divisive and bitter campaign season, our nation can come together in unity around the platform of prayer, crying out in one voice for God to bring healing and restoration to our nation. Regardless of our political, cultural and ideological differences, Christians are called to pray for those in leadership. This 'virtual prayer walk' ensures the Trump presidency will begin, not with partisan politics and division, but corporate prayer from the Christian community interceding for God's direction and mercy over the next four years.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.