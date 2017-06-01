President-Elect Trump Announces Additional White House Staff Hires

All of the latest White House staffing hires announced by President-elect Donald Trump agreed to a ban on lobbying as a condition of being hired. ( Reuters photo )

When President-elect Donald Trump said he was going to "drain the swamp" in Washington, D.C., he meant it—and Thursday evening's announcement of more White House staffing hires helped prove it.

The new hires will build-out the White House policy team:

Andrew Bremberg worked at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2001 to 2009, including serving as the Chief of Staff for the Office of Public Health and Science. He later served as Policy Advisor and Counsel on Nominations for Senator Mitch McConnell. He worked as the Policy Director for the 2016 Republican Party Platform. He now works in a lead policy and administrative role on the Presidential Transition Team. Mr. Bremberg received a J.D. from the Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law and a B.A. from the Franciscan University of Steubenville. Paul Winfree, Deputy Director of the Domestic Policy Council and Director of Budget Policy - Paul Winfree was Director of the Thomas A. Roe Institute for Economic Policy Studies, the Center for Data Analysis and the Richard F. Aster Research Fellow, all at The Heritage Foundation. Prior to joining Heritage, Mr. Winfree was the Director of Income Security on the U.S. Senate Committee on the Budget. He has a Master of Science degree in economics and economic history from the London School of Economics and a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from George Mason University.

Peter White received his J.D. from American University's Washington College of Law and has worked at the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission. Most recently, Mr. White served as Legislative Counsel for Congressman Mo Brooks. Licensed to practice law in the District of Columbia, Mr. White is an active member of the Federalist Society and performs pro bono legal work for the Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless.

Alexander Gray is currently a member of the U.S. Department of State Landing Team for the Presidential Transition, focusing on Asia-Pacific issues. Previously, he served as Senior Defense Advisor to the Trump-Pence campaign, on Stephen Miller's policy staff and working with Peter Navarro, helping to craft the campaign's plan to rebuild the U.S. military and the defense industrial base. Mr. Gray has also served as Senior Advisor to U.S. Congressman J. Randy Forbes, a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, focusing on defense industrial base issues and Asia-Pacific security. Mr. Gray's writings on defense and national security topics have appeared in Foreign Policy, Naval War College Review, Strategic Studies Quarterly and the U.S. Naval Institute's Proceedings. He was educated at the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University and the War Studies Department of King's College London. Rolf Lundberg, Deputy Director of the National Trade Council for "Buy American, Hire American" - During the President-elect's campaign and Presidential Transition, Mr. Lundberg worked underneath Stephen Miller and Peter Navarro, and focused his efforts on policies to reverse the economic injustice of offshoring and used his experience and insights to challenge special interests and support the President-elect's "Buy American, Hire American" project. Mr. Lundberg was Senior Vice President for Congressional and Public Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, after serving as Assistant General Counsel and Vice President for International Relations with Marriott International, Inc. Mr. Lundberg served as Legal Counsel for Tax and International Trade to Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, International Trade Counsel to Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Import Administration in the George H.W. Bush Administration and International Trade Counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance. Mr. Lundberg is a graduate of the University of Virginia College of Arts & Sciences, the University of Virginia School of Law, The Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and Phillips Andover Academy.

"These knowledgeable, skilled and talented experts will make enormous contributions to the President-Elect's America First agenda," said incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

All members of the policy team will be required to accept a five-year ban on lobbying after the conclusion of their service as well as a lifetime ban on becoming registered lobbyists for a foreign government.

