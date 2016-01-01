Another Key Architect of President-Elect Trump's Pro-Israel Policy Is Taking an Important White House Job

President-elect Donald Trump's corporate legal counsel and most trusted personal adviser, Jason Greenblatt, will follow him to the White House in January. Greenblatt was one of the chief architects of the president-elect's pro-Israel policies. ( Submitted photo )

During the course of the 2016 presidential election cycle, President-elect Donald Trump touted his love and appreciation for Israel and the Jewish people, but that message and how it was articulated was largely the result of Jason Greenblatt's efforts.

As we have previously reported, Greenblatt—who has served as executive vice president and chief legal officer of the Trump Organization for the past 20 years—was one of the principle architects of the Trump campaign's pro-Israel policies, as well as for outreach to evangelical Christians in the late stages of the general election. He will now continue to serve the president-elect as his special representative for international negotiations.

"Jason is one of my closest and most trusted advisers," Trump said. "He has a history of negotiating substantial, complex transactions on my behalf, as well as the expertise to bring parties together and build consensus on difficult and sensitive topics. His talents lend themselves perfectly to the role I have asked him to play, assisting on international negotiations of all types and trade deals around the world."

The position has never been created before, and the announcement will no doubt draw questions from the liberal mainstream media about what role Greenblatt might play, particularly in light of the continued absence of a nominee for U.S. Trade Representative. Based on his background, he could easily serve in that capacity, as well.

The presidential transition team released the following biography:

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1968745852" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=1968745852" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Mr. Greenblatt received his J. D. degree in 1992 from the New York University School of Law. Following law school, Jason worked for Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson before joining the Trump Organization. Jason is a frequent lecturer and public speaker about a variety of topics.

Jason has been an adjunct professor of management at Yeshiva University where he taught a course entitled Real Estate 101: The Anatomy of a Real Estate Deal. Jason also founded a website whose purpose is to promote bonding between parents and their teens and which is designed to teach teens the importance of giving back to society and other life lessons.

"I am deeply grateful and humbled by President-elect Trump's decision to appoint me to represent the United States in international negotiations," he said. "I have known President-elect Trump for two decades and firmly believe that he is a leader with tremendous vision, skill and talent.

"It is an exceptional honor for me to join President-elect Trump and the incredible team he is assembling as they set out to change the world for the better and Make America Great Again. My philosophy, in both business and in life, is that bringing people together and working to unite, rather than to divide, is the strongest path to success.

"I truly believe that this approach is one that can yield results for the United States in matters all over the world. I look forward to serving on President-elect Trump's team and helping to achieve great outcomes for our country."

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.